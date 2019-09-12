IRCTC run Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express laced with high-end facilities releases complete train schedule

New Delhi: Railway ticketing arm, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has released the full running schedule of its soon to be private player-operated Tejas Express train along the Delhi-Lucknow route.

Arrival (Down) Departure (Down) Stations Arrival (Up) Departure (Up) ------ 6.10 Lucknow Junction 22.45 ------ 7.20 7.25 Kanpur Central 21.30 21.35 11.43 11.45 Ghaziabad 17.10 17.12 12.25 ------ New Delhi ------ 16.30

The private operator to run the Tejas Express will be selected through a bidding process and the train is expected to be launched in the first week of October during the Navratra. The train will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose availability has been sought for the purpose.

The fare of these trains will be based on dynamic pricing system, which was earlier introduced for trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi. However, it has been decided that the fare would be kept lower than that of airlines.

Passengers can make booking for the train through IRCTC website and the IRCTC rail connect mobile app. It will not be available for booking at railway reservation centre, Online booking can also be made via Paytm, Phone Pe, Makemytrip, Google, Ibibo, Rail Yatri. Bookings can be made upto 60 days in advance.

Tejas train will not have any quota for passengers. But only foreign passengers can avail the quotas. There will be 5 executie classs and 50 Ac chair car seat for foreign travellers.

Sources have told Zee News that there might be provisions such as picking up and dropping of luggage from homes of passengers. Apart from this, passengers travelling in business or executive class might also be able to avail special lounge facilities at the railway stations.

The sources further said that facilities such as hotel booking, flight booking, taxi/cab booking and porters can be availed by Tejas Express passengers through online portal. One might have to pay some additional amount to avail these facilities, but it would certainly ease the travel.

A high-class catering service is also likely to be provided on board Tejas Express trains. Corn-flakes, fruit salads etc are likely to be served for breakfast.

Special focus is also likely to given to on board entertainment for the passengers.