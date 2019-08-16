IRCTC to soon come up with Japanese-style pod hotel near Mumbai Central

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways is planning to come up with pod hotel — a concept derived from Japanese ultra-modern capsules accommodation –for providing cheap stay to passengers near the Mumbai Central railway station.

IRCTC is soon expected to run a pilot project on the pod hotels that will be equipped with TV, Wi-Fi, personal locker, sliding doors, lounge, Cafe, changing facilities and washroom.

These pod hotels will comprise three kinds of pods or capsules – Classic, Private and Suite. The rent for these pod hotels will be infact lower than the railway retiring rooms and are imed at transit guests and bag packers.

Classic Pod

This will be a 35 feed pod where a single person can fit in easily. This pod will be equipped with facilities like TV, Wi-Fi, power socket for charging and mood lighting.

Private Pod

Private Pod will also be an individual-only pod but it will have a window space, personal TV, complementary Wi-Fi, power socket and mood lighting.

Suite Pod

This will be a 110 feed pod where two people can stay. The pod will have a queen size bed, window facing room, common bath facility, marble study, table, cusioned seats, satellite TV, Wi-Fi, personal locker and luggage storage.

The Railway department is planning to build the pod hotel spread across over 3,000 square feet area at the Mumbai Central Station.

The Western Zone group general manager Rahul Himalayan told Zee News, “With an aim to give ultra-modern staying options to passengers at a cheaper rate, we have come up with the idea of pod hotels. We shall soon begin working on the project. This will also be the first time that a Japanese style capsule accommodation will be given to passengers by any Railway station in India.”

Rohan Dubey, a railway passenger told Zee News, "I keep coming to Mumbai from Gujarat for work purposes and my last stop is usually Mumbai Central. The concept of such pod hotels are really a good option for people like me as we can get modern facilities at cheaper costs.”