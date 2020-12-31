IRCTC upgraded e-ticketing website to be launched today: All you need to know

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is all set to launch the revamped website of IRCTC on (Thursday) December 31, 2020.

The IRCTC upgraded e-ticketing website will be launched by Goyal at 12 noon with better features and facilities for the passengers.

Goyal had on December 25 said that IRCTC eticketing website should have the all features for ease of booking by the passengers.

Goyal had reviewed the upgradation being worked for the Eticketing system. The Minister sought that Eticketing web site should provide holistic convenience to the passengers for their train journey. Railways working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of their eticketing website, along with Enhanced Features & Simple Design.

IRCTC Ticketing website of the Indian Railways provides the facility of online passenger reservation in the trains being run over IR touching the lives of most citizens for their rail travel needs.

Since 2014 a new emphasis is being given on improving the public experience in booking of tickets as well as travelling conveniences.

Goyal felt that IRCTC web site remains the first contact point of traveling citizens with the Railways and that experience must be friendly and convenient. Under the new digital India, more and more people are now moving towards booking the tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters and therefore IRCTC website needs to really double it's efforts to constantly upgrade itself.

Meanwhile, officials of RB, CRIS and IRCTC assured Goyal that all possible efforts would be made to further improve the functioning of website.