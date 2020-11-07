IRCTC releases new train ticket booking rules: All you need to know

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new rule for booking tickets. According to this new rule, a second reservation chart will be prepared 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of trains.

Earlier, during the pandemic period, the chart was being prepared two hours ahead of the train departure for the convenience of the passengers. Before pandemic times, only first chart used to be prepared, four hours in advance of the departure. The remaining seats could be booked by passengers online or by visiting passenger reservation system (PRS) counters. People were give seats on first-come-first-serve basis.

The new changes in the system will add to the convenience of those passengers who may have to deal with last-minute plan changes. It will allow those, who have last-minute plan change to book or cancel tickets before the second chart is prepared.

Here's how you can book tickets from IRCTC:

Step 1: Go on the official website at irctc.co.in/nget/train-search

Step 2: Now, put in details — your source, destination, journey date, class of coach etc

Step 3: Click on 'Find Trains' option

Step 4: Select a train

Step 5: Click on ‘Availability option and fare journey’

Step 6: Now, berth fare, including number of seats available on a desired date, will be displayed

Step 7: Click on ‘Book Now’ once you have finalised your train and seat

Step 8: Login to your IRCTC account by using your credentials

Step 9: Fill in your details

Step 10: Pay the fare. Your seats will be booked.

Live TV