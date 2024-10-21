Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2809778https://zeenews.india.com/economy/items-worth-rs-2-4-lakh-stolen-by-domestic-help-her-whatsapp-status-leads-to-theft-clue-2809778.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
WHATSAPP STATUS

Items Worth Rs 2.4 Lakh Stolen By Domestic Help; Her WhatsApp Status Leads To Theft Clue

Domestic help steals items worth lakhs from her employer, but WhatsApp status update exposed her.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Items Worth Rs 2.4 Lakh Stolen By Domestic Help; Her WhatsApp Status Leads To Theft Clue

New Delhi: A Mumbai theft inquiry was prompted by a house help's WhatsApp status update, which showed a new outfit and a watch. The couple who had employed the maid had lost their belongings and suspected foul play. They then informed the police who had started looking for the accused.

The domestic help named Rupali Singh has been working for a couple for two years. She left the job on October 7th, citing family matters. When the employer discovered that her new saree was missing from the cupboard, it further alarmed the couple. Despite looking everywhere, the employer was unable to locate the saree. A watch was also missing.

After watching the CCTV footage, the couple found that Singh's suitcases were unusually packed, which prompted an investigation. Subsequently, the missing watch and saree were found by the complainant's wife on Singh's WhatsApp status.

After searching their property, the couple discovered missing items worth Rs 2.4 lakh, including cash, jewelry, sunglasses, and a children's backpack.

The Samta Nagar Police Station has registered a theft case against Singh. The police is seeking leads to locate her.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Will Akhilesh Yadav Take Revenge on Congress for Haryana?
DNA Video
DNA: Salman Khan - What Does Lawrence Bishnoi’s New Threat Mean?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK