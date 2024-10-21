Items Worth Rs 2.4 Lakh Stolen By Domestic Help; Her WhatsApp Status Leads To Theft Clue

New Delhi: A Mumbai theft inquiry was prompted by a house help's WhatsApp status update, which showed a new outfit and a watch. The couple who had employed the maid had lost their belongings and suspected foul play. They then informed the police who had started looking for the accused.

The domestic help named Rupali Singh has been working for a couple for two years. She left the job on October 7th, citing family matters. When the employer discovered that her new saree was missing from the cupboard, it further alarmed the couple. Despite looking everywhere, the employer was unable to locate the saree. A watch was also missing.

After watching the CCTV footage, the couple found that Singh's suitcases were unusually packed, which prompted an investigation. Subsequently, the missing watch and saree were found by the complainant's wife on Singh's WhatsApp status.

After searching their property, the couple discovered missing items worth Rs 2.4 lakh, including cash, jewelry, sunglasses, and a children's backpack.

The Samta Nagar Police Station has registered a theft case against Singh. The police is seeking leads to locate her.