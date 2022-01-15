हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi

January 16 will be celebrated as National Start-up Day, announces PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi made the announcement in interaction with more than 150 startups via video conferencing as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. 

Image Source: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (January 15), January 16 will be celebrated as National Start-up Day. PM Modi made the announcement in an interaction with more than 150 startups via video conferencing as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. 

The Amrit Mahotsav is a week-long event "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem”. The event is being hosted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from January 10 to 16, ANI reported. 

The  Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event marks the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative, a flagship initiative of the Government of India that was launched to catalyse startup culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem.

Startups from various sectors including Agriculture, Health, Enterprise Systems, Space, Industry 4.0, Security, Fintech, and Environment, among others, were a part of the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

