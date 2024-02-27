Kapda, Roti, Makaan! Fashion Expert Explains Rise In Consumer Spending More On Clothing Than On Food

New Delhi: The Per capita Monthly Household Consumption Expenditure more than doubled during 2011-12 to 2022-23, according to a report released on Saturday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The report found that Indians are spending more on consumer items like clothes vis-a-vis their expenditure on food.

"The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has conducted Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) during August 2022 to July 2023. This surveyon household consumption expenditure aims at generating estimates ofhousehold Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) and its distribution separately for the rural and urban sectors of the country, for States and Union Territories, and for different socio-economic groups. The summary results of HCES: 2022-23 relating to MPCE is being released in the form of a factsheet," said Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

It added that people are spending less on grains like wheat, rice and pulses vis-a-vis their expenditure on beverages, refreshments and processed food. In 2023, the average household spending on clothing has increased by 20% compared to 2018, while spending on food has increased by only 10%, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation report found.

Instead of Roti, Kapda And Makaan, it is instead Kapda Roti and Makaan. Explaining the rise in spending on Clothing and other discretionary items, fashion expert Sakshi Nag said that the post Covid world increased people's intreaction on social media platforms. This gave rise to a lot of current generation influencers that not only promoted international brand, but also brought Indian local brands into the limelight that included both jwellery and clothing.

"The information on these social media platforms not only reached the urban sphere, but also captured viewers from the rural landscape. As more and more people became aware of these consumer products, they took keen interest in buying the same," Nag added.

She further said that host of brands seized the opportunity and used the social media and these influencers to speak about the brands as well as their products.

"People who erstwhile thought that fashion or other accessories can come at cheaper with locally made products, they became more and more interested in buying and consuming them," Nag said.