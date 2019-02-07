हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram appears before ED in money laundering case probe

It registered a PMLA case in May 2017 to probe the issue.

Karti Chidambaram appears before ED in money laundering case probe

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with a money laundering probe against him.

Officials said Karti Chidambaram was summoned to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He arrived at the ED office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi at about 11 am.

It is understood that he would be questioned in the INX Media case, officials said. The agency has alleged that Karti received money from INX Media, using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

It registered a PMLA case in May 2017 to probe the issue.

Tags:
Karti ChidambaramP ChidambaramEnforcement DirectorateKarti Chidambaram money launderingINX Media Case
Next
Story

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to present maiden monetary policy today

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day