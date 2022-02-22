LIC IPO has a lot of buzz in the market, will happen soon, says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Tuesday that the government will proceed with the LIC's initial public offering (IPO). The minister told a press conference in Mumbai that there is a lot of excitement and interest in the market for the LIC IPO, and that it will go forward.

When asked about the recent increase in global crude oil prices, Sitharaman stated that rising crude prices are a challenge mentioned in the conference on financial stability, and that we will keep an eye on it.

