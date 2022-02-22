हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirmala Sitharaman

LIC IPO has a lot of buzz in the market, will happen soon, says FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman stated that rising crude prices are a challenge mentioned in the conference on financial stability, and that we will keep an eye on it.

LIC IPO has a lot of buzz in the market, will happen soon, says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Tuesday that the government will proceed with the LIC's initial public offering (IPO). The minister told a press conference in Mumbai that there is a lot of excitement and interest in the market for the LIC IPO, and that it will go forward.

When asked about the recent increase in global crude oil prices, Sitharaman stated that rising crude prices are a challenge mentioned in the conference on financial stability, and that we will keep an eye on it.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nirmala SitharamanFinance MinisterLIC IPOCrude oil prices
Next
Story

'Gabbar Singh Tax' critique of GST knee-jerk, disservice to our institutions: FM

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Bollywood Breaking : Vicky-Katrina's 'Muhdikhai' worth crores!