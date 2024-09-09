LIC New Business Premium Up 35 Per Cent To Rs 19,309 Crore In August

Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India saw a 35.1 per cent surge in its new business premium for the month of August to Rs 19,309.10 crore, from Rs 14,292.53 crore in the same month last year, showed data by the Life Insurance Council on Monday.

The LIC’s new business premium collection for the first five months of FY25 rose by 27.73 per cent to Rs 95,180.63 crore, up from Rs 74,516.31 crore in the same period last year. The individual premium segment saw collections of Rs 5,047.36 crore in August, representing a 4.60 per cent rise from Rs 4,825.52 crore in August 2023.

Meanwhile, the group premium segment experienced a significant increase of 46 per cent, amounting to Rs 13,559.22 crore in August, compared to Rs 9,287.40 crore in August 2023. Notably, group yearly premiums surged by 291.14 per cent to Rs 702.52 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 179.61 crore in the previous year.

Late last month, LIC presented a cheque of Rs 3,662.17 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the government's share of the company’s dividend, approved by the shareholders. LIC has completed 68 years since its incorporation and has an asset base of over Rs 52.85 lakh crore (as of March 31, 2024).

For the first five months of fiscal year 2025, LIC's individual premium segment accrued Rs 22,396.28 crore, marking an 11.75 per cent growth from Rs 20,041.36 crore during the same period in fiscal year 2024.

The group premium segment also saw considerable growth, up by 32.82 per cent to Rs 71,789.38 crore, from Rs 54,049.22 crore last year.

Group yearly premiums increased by 133.71 per cent, totalling Rs 994.97 crore in the first five months of fiscal 2025, compared to Rs 425.72 crore in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024.

The total number of policies and schemes issued by LIC in August experienced a slight decline of 4.45 per cent, reaching 16.36 lakh, down from 17.12 lakh in August 2023.

For the first five months of FY25, LIC saw a 3.65 per cent increase in the total number of policies and schemes issued, reaching 68.35 lakh compared to 65.95 lakh in the same period the previous year, as per the data.