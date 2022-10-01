PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G services at India Mobile Congress shortly
Prime Minister will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) during which he will launch 5G services in India.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India shortly. The PM will launch the much expected 5G in INdia at 10 AM in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency, said an official release.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC). The IMC 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1st to 4th October with the theme of “New digital Universe”. It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology.
In a short while from now, at 10 AM the Indian Mobile Congress commences where India’s 5G revolution is all set to be launched. I specially urge those from the tech world, my young friends and the StartUp world to join this special programme. https://t.co/0JVJxMQEFw https://t.co/81gTtZEwz2
5G launch live updates: 5G or fifth generation service will facilitate ultra-high-speed internet and is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits.
5G Launch Live Updates: The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035.
