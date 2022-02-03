ZEE News Exclusive: This is a long-term budget aimed at stability, says Nirmala Sitharaman

3 February 2022, 18:36 PM Rating agencies should give better ratings on our budget, says FM Sitharaman.

3 February 2022, 18:34 PM People are taking an active interest in the stock market after looking at several advantages, says FM Sitharaman.

3 February 2022, 18:33 PM This is a long-term budget that is aimed at stability, not needs says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.



3 February 2022, 18:31 PM PM Modi is doing the best in his capability to help the small time farmers, says FM Sitharaman.

3 February 2022, 18:28 PM We have passed the import cost to the development of farmers. We have included the latest technologies like drones, aerial surveillance, and more, says FM Sitharaman.

3 February 2022, 18:27 PM This is a long-term budget that needs stability, not a 'chunavi' budget, says FM Sitharaman

3 February 2022, 18:26 PM You dont understand PM Modi. "You won't increase tax, but its our duty to attend to the ppor, PM Modi told me last year. This is a long-term budget that needs stability, not a 'chunavi' budget. I brought about transparency in Budget.

3 February 2022, 18:21 PM FM Sitharaman says that this government is committed to the nation's development and has always focused on the creation of jobs. She also appreciates the honest taxpayers and has always mentioned about them while presenting the budget.



3 February 2022, 18:18 PM We are not doing anything for the rich. We are contributing to focusing on nation's developments that will generate jobs, says FM Sitharaman.

3 February 2022, 18:15 PM FM Sitharaman emphasizes on the fact that this government is leaving no stone unturned to help the poorest of the poor section of the society.

3 February 2022, 18:13 PM FM Nirmala Sitharaman says that the government has been doing a lot for the middle class in terms of providing several schemes.

3 February 2022, 18:12 PM Nirmala Sitharaman admits making Budgets in Covid era was no easy task, but thanked the public and PM Modi for their support

3 February 2022, 18:10 PM We are keeping a twin-track economy as we are going to take help of the infrastructure-based develepment, says FM Sitharaman.

3 February 2022, 18:04 PM Cryptocurrency should be inclusive as the government backing is required for every currency to function in transparency, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman. She further added that the explanation about cryto should be crystal clear.