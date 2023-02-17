Live Updates | Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Bommai to Present his Govt's Last Budget on Friday at 10:30 AM

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is going to present his last budget before the state elections. CM Bommai will table the budget at 10:30 AM in the state legislative assembly. There is high expectation that the budget could be a populist one to pease the citizens of all the section of the state with the eye on the polls.

CM Bommai, who is also the finance minister of Karnataka, earlier hinted that the upcoming budget will primarily focus on programmes that would give support to wide range section of soceity inlcuding poor, weaker sections, farmers, working classes, women, and youth.

The Chief Minister has also said that the government will come out with an "action taken report" during the budget, regarding the fulfilment of the promises made by the ruling BJP, ahead of the 2018 assembly polls.

Karnataka legislative elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka this year to elect all 224 members of the assembly. 2018 Karnataka legislative assembly elections was held on 12 May 2018. B.S Yediyurappa led BJP government had won 104 seats with the share up by 64 seats.

