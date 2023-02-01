Union Budget 2023 Memes Highlights Updates: Netizens Post Hilarious Memes After Budget 2023-24

Budget 2023-24 Social Media Reactions: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, which was the last full-term budget of Modi 2.0 government. Memes on budget 2023 have flooded on social media especially on Twitter. #Budget 2023 and #Income tax were top trends on Twitter along with #Nirmala Sitharaman amid the high expectations of Middle class.

As FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced to hike the rate of cigrattes, memes started flooding on Twitter from netizens showing the blow they felt after the annoucement. #cigrattes started trending on Twitter with twittartis expressing their emotions afte budget annoucement of 16% hike in tax on cigrattes.

Nirmala Sitharaman has announced to bring new Tax regime that will bring a huge relief to tax payers. There is an tax exemption up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime. Along with that, Capital investment outlay being increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crores, which would be 3.3% of GDP: