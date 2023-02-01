Union Budget 2023 Memes Highlights Updates: Netizens Post Hilarious Memes After Budget 2023-24
Budget 2023 Social Media Reactions Highlights: Memes start flooding on social media platforms as FM Nirmala Sitharaman starts presenting the union budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.
Trending Photos
Budget 2023-24 Social Media Reactions: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, which was the last full-term budget of Modi 2.0 government. Memes on budget 2023 have flooded on social media especially on Twitter. #Budget 2023 and #Income tax were top trends on Twitter along with #Nirmala Sitharaman amid the high expectations of Middle class.
As FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced to hike the rate of cigrattes, memes started flooding on Twitter from netizens showing the blow they felt after the annoucement. #cigrattes started trending on Twitter with twittartis expressing their emotions afte budget annoucement of 16% hike in tax on cigrattes.
Nirmala Sitharaman has announced to bring new Tax regime that will bring a huge relief to tax payers. There is an tax exemption up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime. Along with that, Capital investment outlay being increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crores, which would be 3.3% of GDP:
Union Budget 2023 Memes Live Updates:
When you hear that there is no income tax upto 7 lakh but then realise it's applicable only in new tax regime #incometax #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/ZLC49929S3
Finance Memes (QidMemez) February 1, 2023
Union Budget 2023 Memes Live Updates:
For fun #Budget2023 #incometax #Memes pic.twitter.com/Y5rDK0FOXO
Ankit Aryan Chaudhary (AnkitCh90634479) February 1, 2023
Budget 2023 Social Media Reactions:
That's literally me on every Budget Day #Budget2023 #Taxation #Memes pic.twitter.com/hgutQ5wsiQ
— Manish Balani (@camanishbalani) February 1, 2023
Budget 2023 Social Media Reactions:
Thread: Budget in Memes pic.twitter.com/aNp4uvTQyu
— Omka (@omgs_tweets) February 1, 2023
Union Budget 2023 Memes Live Updates:
Many people can relate to this .
PS: Thankfully, It's not me .#Budget #Budget2023 #80c #incometaxslabs #Memes #IncomeTaxRegime #MONEY #taxslab pic.twitter.com/TIV9osPBjj
Jyotish Bhaskar (starboyjb) February 1, 2023
Union Budget 2023 Memes Live Updates:
Girls : boys don't have emotions
Boys after listening 16% custom duty increased on cigarettes #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/anHMn8yjqq
Shelby Yadav (MemeCanteen) February 1, 2023
Union Budget 2023 Memes Live Updates:
#Budget2023 #cigarettes #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/iGtEceqgcS
MEMESWORLD1 (MEMESWORLD1) February 1, 2023
Union Budget 2023 Memes Live Updates:
These memes do hit hard#Budget2023 #UnionBudget2023 pic.twitter.com/ELlyeiX5FQ
Jaspreet Singh Goomerjsgoomer) January 27, 2023
Union Budget 2023 Memes Live Updates:
Caption - All middle-class people can relate to this after the seeing the Union Budget 2023 today
Can you relate? #AnandRathi #stockbroker #BudgetItWithAR #UnionBudget #budgetmemes #budget2023 #stockmarketmemes #topical #trending #relatable #memes #memesdaily #financememes pic.twitter.com/BfvUbvVSP8
Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited (rathionline) February 1, 2023
Budget 2023 Social Media Reaction:
Nirmala Tai to smokers: pic.twitter.com/brTXAfNpL5
— Prakhar Sharma (@fuck0ff_xz) February 1, 2023
After increase in #cigarettes rates
Chain smokers be like #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/0UrSP7UxsD
— Akshat (@Akshatsingh8596) February 1, 2023
After Increase in Rate of #cigarettes
Kabir singh to Lok sabha #Budget2023 #BudgetSession #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/7z3an7nnmA
— Vaibhav Mishra (@baibhawmishra) February 1, 2023
That's how they react.
Budget 2023 Social Media Reaction:
After Increase in Rate of #cigarettes
Kabir singh to Lok sabha #ITC @AnilSinghvi_ @SandeepKrJainTS pic.twitter.com/ZSgmRn2N9A
— Bhavya (@iconic232001) February 1, 2023
Union Budget 2023 Memes Live Updates:
Me working hard to earn some money.
Meanwhile taxes:#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/PUZxfWxQ0h
Finance Memes (QidMemez) February 1, 2023
Budget 2023 Social Media Reactions:
#Budget2023 #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/NiOUu8zZhI
— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023
Budget 2023 Social Media Reactions:
Business leaders defending Government after every budget pic.twitter.com/Msz6JDcoH3
— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023
Budget 2023 Social Media Reactions:
Poor cycling to work for stomach
Rich cycling to work out for stomach #AnilSinghvi #KalpanaChawla #Budget2023 3.3% of GDP #TejRan pic.twitter.com/F9yJjxB5Tn
— ANJU KAUR (@Anju_Kaur100) February 1, 2023
Govt to support setting up of battery energy storage of 4,000 MwH
Union Budget 2023 Memes Live Updates
CAs explaining #Budget2023 to their non CA friends pic.twitter.com/cBfUz2PDYS
Indian Memes And Tweets (DesiMemesTweets) February 1, 2023
Budget 2023-24 Social Media Reactions:
#Budget2023 #budgetmeme pic.twitter.com/uYwWKZ8m9M
— Manaswini Satapathy (@satmanaswini) February 1, 2023
Union Budget 2023 Memes Live Updates
As Usual Corporates gets Tax free loans
Poor Population gets freebies
Middle class only get Memes from the union budget 2023 #UnionBudget2023
Anoop Reddy (AnoopReddy13) February 1, 2023
#Budget2023 meme pic.twitter.com/Kequ9BDncg
(QuirkyHumour) February 1, 2023
Budget 2023-24 Social Media Reactions:
Me looking for income tax announcement in budget #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/yORxjqnvWG
— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023
Budget 2023 Social Media Reactions: Twitteratis are flooding memes on Twitter.
Budget starts approaching.
People on twitter: pic.twitter.com/dyjYKC55nN
— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) January 31, 2023
More Stories