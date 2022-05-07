LPG cylinder price hike: Cooking gas gets expensive by Rs 50, check new rates

New Delhi: In what could be another jolt to the common man, the price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

The hike in cylinder prices has come at a time when people are already troubled by the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country. The LPG price hike would add to the woes of the common man in India.

Earlier this month, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50, up from Rs 2253 before. Also, the price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was increased to Rs 655.

Previously, the rate of 19-kg commercial LPG was increased by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253 on April 1. Further, the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 105 on March 1, 2022.

The recent price hike in petrol and petroleum products is due to a sharp increase in global energy prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine situation that has led to supply worries.

