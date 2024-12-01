LPG Cylinder Price Hike: Gas Prices Up For Sixth Straight Time – Check New Rates

New Delhi: As the new month begins, gas cylinder prices have gone up once again, bringing more financial strain on consumers. Indian Oil has increased the price of a 19 kg gas cylinder by Rs 16.50, pushing the cost in Delhi to Rs 1818.50. However, there is some relief as the price of domestic gas cylinders has remained the same. The cost of the 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder in Delhi continues to be Rs 808, a price that has been stable since August 2024.

How Much Is the Cylinder Price Now?

Due to rising energy demand, oil companies have increased gas cylinder prices, adding to the inflation burden. As of December 1, 2024, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs 16.50 per cylinder, according to Indian Oil’s rate list. This hike applies to commercial gas cylinders, commonly used by businesses like sweet shops. However, the price of the 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder remains unchanged.

Cylinder Prices in Major Cities After the Price Hike

After the price hike, the cost of gas cylinders in major cities has gone up. In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder has increased from Rs 1802 to Rs 1818.50 per cylinder. To recall, last month (November), the price of this cylinder had been raised by Rs 62. In October, it was Rs 1740, and by November, it reached Rs 1802.

Prior to that, the price was Rs 1691.50 per cylinder in September 2024, Rs 1652.50 in August, and Rs 1646 in July 2024. This marks a continuous price increase for commercial cylinders over the past six months.