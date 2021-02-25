LPG cylinder prices February 25, 2021 announced: Third hike in this month, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

New Delhi: LPG cylinder (LPG) prices have yet again increased as Indian Oil Company has raised the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder from Rs 769 to Rs 794 per cylinder. This is the third time in February that LPG prices have increased. Earlier, the prices were increased on two occasions on February 4 and February 14.

It may be recalled that in December, the price of LPG cylinder was increased twice. On December 1, its rate was increased from Rs 594 to Rs 644 and then on December 15, its price was again increased to Rs 694 per cylinder. Thus, the price of LPG has seen a Rs 100 cumulative hike within a month. But prices were not raised in January. In January, the price of non-subsidized LPG (14.2 KG) was Rs 694 per cylinder.

Usually oil marketing companies hike prices of LPG on the first and 15th of every month. However, on February 1, there was no increase in prices, though the rate hike was announced on February 4 to Rs 719 per cylinder, a hike of Rs 25, thus taking the price increase by Rs 50 within 10 days.