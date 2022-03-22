LPG cylinder prices hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities; check new rates here

New Delhi: After petrol and diesel, the domestic LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities from Tuesday (March 22, 2022). This is the first increase since October 6, 2021.

Now, the LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will cost Rs 949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay Rs 976. In Chennai, the prices have been increased to Rs 965.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost Rs 987.50.

The rates have also been hiked in Patna where the LPG cylinder will now be sold at Rs 1,039.50.

Petrol, diesel prices increased after 137 days

Petrol and diesel prices have also been increased by 80 paise from Tuesday. This hike has come after 137 days and a litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 and diesel will be sold at Rs 87.47 rupees.

Earlier, diesel prices for bulk consumers have also been raised by around Rs 25 per litre following a 40% increase in worldwide oil prices due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

