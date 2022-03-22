हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LPG

LPG cylinder prices hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities; check new rates here

The domestic LPG cylinder prices have been increased after October 6, 2021.

LPG cylinder prices hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities; check new rates here
After petrol and diesel, now domestic LPG cylinder prices have also been hiked

New Delhi: After petrol and diesel, the domestic LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities from Tuesday (March 22, 2022). This is the first increase since October 6, 2021.

Now, the LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will cost Rs 949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay Rs 976. In Chennai, the prices have been increased to Rs 965.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost Rs 987.50.

The rates have also been hiked in Patna where the LPG cylinder will now be sold at Rs 1,039.50. 

Petrol, diesel prices increased after 137 days

Petrol and diesel prices have also been increased by 80 paise from Tuesday. This hike has come after 137 days and a litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 and diesel will be sold at Rs 87.47 rupees.

Earlier, diesel prices for bulk consumers have also been raised by around Rs 25 per litre following a 40% increase in worldwide oil prices due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Live TV

#mute

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LPGLPG gasLPG Gas CylinderLPG rates
Next
Story

Petrol, diesel prices hike after 137 days; check new rates

Must Watch

PT3M58S

DNA: What is the meaning of Zelensky's green T-shirt and Putin's jacket which costs 11 lakh?