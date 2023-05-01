topStoriesenglish2601207
NewsBusinessEconomy
LPG GAS CYLINDER PRICE HIKE

LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 171.5 From Today, Check Rates In Your City

Last month, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit, standing at Rs 2,028 per unit.

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 08:10 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Rs 171.5 From Today, Check Rates In Your City

New Delhi: Petroleum and oil marketing companies have slashed the price of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.50 with immediate effect, according to sources on Monday.After the move, the latest retail price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,856.50.

Last month, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit, standing at Rs 2,028 per unit. Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit. 

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time in September 1 last year by Rs 91.50.On August 1, 2022, too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel