LPG Cylinder prices to be revised every week from 2021? All you want to know

New Delhi: Indian Oil companies are reportedly planning to change the prices of LPG Cylinders on a weekly basis from next year as against the current practice of monthly revision of prices.

As per reports, the LPG Cylinder price weekly change may be necessiated in the wake of daily fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products. Currently, on an everyday basis, petrol and diesel prices are revised every day by the oil marketing companies.

Normally, LPG rates are revised on 1st of every month.

Meanwhile, the price of non-subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata was on December 15 hiked substantially. The price of 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai now costs Rs 644, while the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders in Kolkata is priced at Rs 670.

Cooking gas LPG price was on December 1 kept unchanged for the sixth consecutive month by the oil marketing companies. Non-Subsidised Prices of Indane in Metros per 14.2 kg cylinder has been kept at 594 in Delhi, Rs 620 in Kolkata, Rs 594 in Mumbai and Rs 610 in Chennai, as per IOCL website.

The last time that Non-Subsidised Prices of LPG Cylinder saw revision was in June when it was hiked to Rs 593 in June in Delhi from Rs 581 in May.

Domestic LPG users, are entitled to buy 12 bottles of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates in a year. The government gave out 8 crore free LPG connections to poor women under PMUY to increase coverage of environment-friendly fuel in kitchens.



Meanwhile, price of commercial LPG Cylinder have seen an increase. The revised price from December 1 on 19 kg commercial LPG is Rs 1296 in Delhi, Rs 1351.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1244 in Mumbai and Rs 1410.50 in Chennai.

Chennai has seen the steepest revision in prices of commercial LPG Cylinder which is now costlier by Rs 55.