LPG GAS CYLINDER PRICE HIKE

LPG Cylinder Rates Reduced By Rs 30 From July 1--Check LPG Prices In Your City

Here is how much you need to pay for per bottle of 19 kg commercial lpg cylinder from July 1 in metro cities.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) today (Monday 1 July 2024) announced reduction in the prices of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 30 per bottle of cyliner with immediate effect.

After today's price cut, the retail sales a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder would cost Rs 1,646 in Delhi. The price cut comes consequtively this month, after OMCs last month slashed the price of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder.

Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For Per Bottle Of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder From July 1 In Metros

Metros Prices
Delhi Rs 1,646
Mumbai Rs 1,598
Kolkata Rs 1,756
Chennai Rs 1,911

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes, and the last revision in domestic cylinder prices occurred on March 1 this year.

 

You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities. 

 

 

