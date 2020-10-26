हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LPG

LPG cylinder user alert! These new rules on home delivery to kick in from November 1

From November 1, customers will be required to furnish a one-time password (OTP) to get their LPG Cylinders home delivered.

LPG cylinder user alert! These new rules on home delivery to kick in from November 1

New Delhi: If you have been getting your Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder home delivered, you must know the new set of rules that will kick in from November 1. As per reports, oil companies are going to put in a new mechanism in order to prevent theft and identify the right customer.

It is on this backdrop that the oil companies will implement Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) for the customers opting for home delivery of LPG Cylinders. From November 1, customers will be required to furnish a one-time password (OTP) to get their LPG Cylinders home delivered.

Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), as a pilot project is already underway in Jaipur in Rajasthan. It will implemented in 100 smart cities first.

Customers who want home delivery of their LPG cylinders will get a code on their registered mobile number. Successful delivery of LPG Cylinders will only take place when the customers provide the OTP Code to the delivery person.

Those not having a registered mobile number, will get it done by the delivery person in real-time with an app, thus enabling the customers to generate the code.

It is advisable that customers update their details like name, address and mobile number. The absence of these details or incorrect details may raise difficulties in getting gas cylinder.

This system, however, will not be applicable to commercial LPG cylinders.

