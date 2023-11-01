LPG Price Hiked By Rs 101.50-- Check Out Latest Prices In Your City Here

New Delhi: The rates of commercial LPG cylinders have been hiked by Rs 101.50 across the country, effective immediately from today, Oil Marketing Companies have announced.

After the price revision, the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,785.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,999.50 in Chennai, Rs 1,833 in Delhi and Rs 1,943 in Kolkata. While the price of commercial LPG cylinder will be cheapest among the four metros in Mumbai, the rates in Chennai will be the dearest.

Meanwhile, the price of Domestic LPG cylinders have been unchanged at Rs 903 in New Delhi, Rs 902.5 per cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 929 per cylinder in Kolkata, and Rs 918.5 per cylinder in Chennai.