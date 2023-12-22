Good News For LPG Customers Ahead Of New Year; Cylinder Prices Reduced, Check Rates In Your City

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday announced price revisions for commercial LPG bringing cheers to people ahead of New Year and Christmas.

The price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 39.50 and the new rates are effective from Today (22 December 2023). After the price reduction, retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1757.50.

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged. It is important to note that monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders typically occur on the first day of each month.

The 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be available for Rs 1757.50 in Delhi, Rs 1868.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1710 in Mumbai and Rs 1929 in Chennai.

Prices of Indane LPG in Metros (Rs./19 kg cylinder) Applicable from December 22, 2023



You can also click Indane official website to check rates of LPG Cylinders in various cities.

Currently, the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 820.

Additionally, the government provides an LPG subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder to Ujjwala beneficiaries, and they are allowed up to 12 refills per year.

It's worth noting that earlier in August, companies reduced the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 200, bringing significant relief to consumers. Since then, the price has remained unchanged, and the current cost of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 903.