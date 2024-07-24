Maharashtra Economy Bigger Than Pakistan’s, Here’s The Data

New Delhi: Did you know that Maharashtra's economy is larger than Pakistan’s? In fact. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of four Indian states exceeds Rs 20 lakh crore. Maharashtra leads with an economy valued at 439 billion dollars compared to Pakistan's 338 billion dollars. Following Maharashtra in GDP size are Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat. In contrast, the northeastern state of Mizoram has the smallest GDP at Rs 0.3 lakh crore.

Maharashtra, the top contributor to India's national GDP is expected to grow by 7.6 per cent in 2023-24, matching the country’s projected growth rate of 7.6 per cent according to the state's latest Economic Survey. (Also Read: Turning Down Billions: THIS Startup Said No To Google’s Rs 200000 Crore Offer– Kno)w Why)

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the Economic Survey 2023-24. He also oversees the finance portfolio in the Maharashtra legislature at the start of its monsoon session on Thursday. The state's economy is expected to grow by 7.6 per cent, an increase from 6.8 per cent in the previous year. (Also Read: Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech Durations Across Years)

According to the Economic Survey, Maharashtra's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices for 2023-24 is projected to be Rs 40,44,251 crore and at real prices, Rs 24,10,898 crore. GSDP measures the total economic output generated within a state's boundaries over a specific period, usually a fiscal year.

Maharashtra has the highest average share of the all-India nominal GDP at 13.9 per cent. In 2022-23, the state's per capita income was Rs 2,52,389, up from Rs 2,19,573 in the previous year, according to the Economic Survey. (With PTI Inputs)