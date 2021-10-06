हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Modi govt’s big festive bonanza for Railway employees! Bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages approved

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2020-21 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel).

The financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs.1984.73 crore. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs 7000 p.m. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. (Good news for government employees! PFRDA allows online paperless exit process through NPS, know details)

About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/ Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well.

The PLB amount of 78 days' wages were paid for the financial years from 2010-11 to 2019-20. For the year 2020-21 also PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages will be paid which is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways.

The Productivity Linked Bonus on Railway covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country.

