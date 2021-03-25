Mass vaccination only hope to win battle against COVID-19: SBI report

New Delhi: Amid the worrying surge in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases, mass vaccination is the only hope to win the battle against the pandemic, a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) said on Thursday.

SBI claimed that the localised lockdowns or restrictions have been ‘ineffective’ in controlling the spread of the virus. It suggested that the only way to overcome the crisis is through mass vaccination.

The report said that the second wave of COVID-19 in the country would peak in the second half of April and last up to 100 days.

The statement comes against a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in many states of the country.

"Considering the number of days from the current level of daily new cases to the peak level during the first wave, India might reach the peak in the second half of April," said the report.

It said that the wave would last up to 100 days from February 15. The 28-page report also predicted the number of cases to be recorded during this period.

According to the trends till March 23, the report said that the number of coronavirus cases in the country in the second wave could reach around 25 lakh.

It called for an increase in the pace of the vaccination drive. It said that increasing daily vaccination from the current 34 lakh to 40-45 lakh per day would mean that inoculation of citizens over 45 years can be completed in four months from now.

The report further said that the business activity index, based on high-frequency indicators, has declined in the last week. It added that the economic impact of the lockdown or restrictions imposed by certain states might become visible next month.

States including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and others have recently recorded high number of new COVID-19 cases.

In many places, the administration has taken measures such as partial lockdown, night curfew and closure of schools etc.

