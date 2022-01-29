Meet Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, new Chief Economic Advisor, IIM-A alumnus, b-school dean: Top Facts

New Delhi: Dr V Anantha Nageswaran was appointed as India’s new Chief Economic Advisor on Friday, January 28, by the Indian government. He has assumed charge from Jan 28 onwards.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and earned his doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran is replacing K V Subramanian, who completed his three-year tenure last year and stepped down from the role of Chief Economic Advisor on October 8, 2021.

Here are the top facts about new Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran:

Dean of a B-Schol

Dr Nageswaran was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business, and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.

Economic Advisor

Previously, he has been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. He has also taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India.

Author

Dr Nageswaran has authored/co-authored several books including The Rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cures, The Economics of Derivatives, and Derivatives, among others.

Dr Nageswaran Education

Dr Nageswaran completed his Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Helped in Setting up Takshashila Institution

Dr Nageswaran played a key role in the setting up of the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy. He also aided in the launch of Aavishkaar Group's impact investment fund in 2001.

