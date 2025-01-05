Meet Kevan Parekh: Indian-Origin Executive Named Apple’s New CFO With Salary Of Rs...

New Delhi: Indian-origin executive Kevan Parekh has made headlines as he takes over as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Apple Inc., effective January 1, 2025. Parekh steps into the role previously held by Luca Maestri, who served for nearly 11 years. Stepping into his new role as Apple’s CFO, he will earn an annual salary of $1 million (Rs 8.57 crore), marking another milestone in his remarkable career.

An Impressive Journey at Apple

Kevan Parekh joined Apple in June 2013 and has since played a vital role in the company’s success. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Over the years, Parekh has taken on several key responsibilities at Apple, including financial planning, investor relations, and market research.

Broad Expertise and Key Mentorship

Kevan Parekh’s expertise goes beyond finance, with experience in sales, retail and marketing. He worked closely with product marketing and engineering teams. Bloomberg reports that outgoing CFO Luca Maestri has been mentoring Parekh for this role which makes him a natural choice as his successor. While Parekh may not be a household name, he is highly valued within Apple and regularly briefs CEO Tim Cook on critical financial matters.

Career Before Apple

Kevan Parekh, before becoming Apple’s CFO played a crucial role in shaping the company’s strategies and operations across multiple departments. His career includes senior leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and General Motors before joining Apple. CEO Tim Cook has praised Parekh’s sharp intellect, sound judgment, and deep understanding of Apple.