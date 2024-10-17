New Delhi: Sanjeev Sharma, the SpaceX Principal Engineer has gone viral on social media after a tweet on his LinkedIn Profile was circulated and commented widely by netizens.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, a user shared Sanjeev’s LinkedIn profile, captioning it "Indian Railways for 11 years to now at spacex is some next level stuff".

Indian Railways for 11 years to now at spacex is some next level stuff pic.twitter.com/jWwxCHg2Am — Dhruvesh (@naik_em) October 15, 2024

Sanjeev started as Indian Railways Divisional Mechanical Engineer at the Indian Railways in 1990 and quit Railways Indian Railways in 2001 as Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer

He worked at Seagate Technology for around 9 years. He joined there as Staff Mechanical Engineer in 2003 and left the job 9 years later as Senior Engineering Manager.

As per Sanjeev's LinkedIn Profile, he joined the Structures Group, Dynamics Engineer (SpaceX) in 2013 where he described to have worked on recovery and reuse ability of the first stage booster starting from F9-005 to F9-0059. Led the structural dynamics effort working closely with aerodynamics, GNC, propulsion and thermal. After working in the position for nearly 6 years, he joined Matternet Inc in 2020 before and left as Head of Technology in 2022.

He again joined as Principal Engineer in SpaceX in 2022 at the company's Los Angeles area in the United States.

Sanjeev's qualifications, as described in his LinkedIn profile, says, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. He did his Bachelor's degree, Mechanical Engineering from Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineers.

He did his MS in Management from University of Minnesota between 2007 - 2008. He has a MS, Mechanical Engineering degree from University of Colorado Boulder that he pursued during 2002 - 2003.