Milk, meat prices to go up? Fodder prices surge to 9-year high due to extreme weather

Fodder prices in the country have shot up to a nine-year high due to extreme weather conditions that led to crop damage. The rising fodder prices show the plight of agricultural households and cattle farmers who have already been struggling due to uncertain weather and lumpy skin disease.

The wholesale price index or WPI-based fodder inflation rate stood at 25.54 per cent in August 2022. This is the highest in the past nine years. The fodder inflation has been rising since December 2021 but moderated in recent months.

The fodder prices directly impact the milk prices and meat prices as feeding the cattle gets dearer. If the prices are not increased, it's the farmers who will bear the losses.

According to reports, stubble burning also contributes to fodder shortage. For the novice, fodder prices are almost similar to food grain prices. According to reports, the price of wheat per quintal is Rs 2,200 while dry fodder costs Rs 2,000 per quintal. The price of mustard oil cake has also almost doubled as it cost Rs 3000 per quintal, up from Rs 1600 per quintal earlier. Rates of green fodder have shot up by over Rs 20,000 per acre.

Wheat straw or dry fodder which was around Rs 5-7 per kg is now being sold for around Rs 15-16 per kg in many places. The shortage of fodder is likely to keep the prices high and if this continues, soon, milk and meat prices may go up.