हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirmala Sitharaman

Multilateral agencies should provide more funds to deal with future pandemic situations: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman urged multilateral financial institutions to increase funding especially to low and middle income countries to prepare them to deal with pandemic situations in the future.

Multilateral agencies should provide more funds to deal with future pandemic situations: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday urged multilateral financial institutions to increase funding especially to low and middle income countries to prepare them to deal with pandemic situations in the future.

Participating in a virtual panel discussion at a G20 meeting being held at Bali, Indonesia, the minister said that low income and middle income countries do not have enough resources and need global support to face challenges.

"It's apparent now for more that has been discussed from the morning and even in this panel that investment should happen now for a safer future is agreed upon," she said while sharing her views on mobilising finance for global public goods.

For example, she said, India alone had allocated USD 29 billion for health infrastructure mission in which health insurance was assured for the poor and the low income groups.

"Increased funding would be needed from multilateral development banks. Resilient and Sustainability Trust (RST) being created by the IMF must keep pandemic preparedness in mind.

"Therefore, the principle being agreed upon investment, looking at addressing fairness, and also financing modalities being well established so that they have inclusivity, transparency and equity in mind," she said.

The proposed USD 50 billion-worth RST's central objective is to provide affordable long-term financing to support countries as they tackle structural challenges.

Stressing that the committee appointed by the G20 has done commendable work in giving a roadmap for fund mobilisation, she said the gap can be filled with other means, including through Official Development Assistance (ODA).

She said the World Health Organisation (WHO) needed to expand its capacity and mobilise global resources, and structural bottlenecks would have to be addressed to bring down the impact a pandemic might have.

"These are the ways in which the high level committee having done this work and recognise that all of us will have to contribute towards global public good is the way for us for all of us to walk together hand in hand," she said. 

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nirmala SitharamanFinance MinisterG20G20 Meeting
Next
Story

Corporate affairs ministry amends rules for LLPs

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia is increasing military power - claims America