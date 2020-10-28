Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad Bullet Train Corridor: Govt floats 1st tender for preparation of Detailed Project Report

New Delhi: Government has floated the first tender for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

The First pre Bid meeting for the the approx 711 km Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad Bullet Train Corridor will be held on November 5. This includes Survey, identification of overhead, over ground, underground utilities and identification of power sourcing options for substations along the proposed mumbai-pune-hyderabad high speed rail corridor.

Tenders for the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad Bullet Train Corridor will open on November 18 and the successful bidder will finalised and tender will be awarded.

Government has identified 7 new routes/corridors for Bullet Train/High speed Train. These are as follows:



1 ) Delhi-Lucknow-Varanasi (865km)

2 ) Mumbai-Nasik - Nagpur (741km) --Tender for DPR floated on September 8

3 ) Delhi- Jaipur - Ahmedabad (886km)

4 ) Chennai-Mysore (435km)

5 ) Delhi-Chandigarh-Amritsar (459km) - Tender for DPR floated on October 20

6 ) Mumbai - Pune - Hyderabad (711km) -- Tender floated on October 27

7 ) Varanasi - Patna - Howrah (760km)





Tenders related to data collection for preparation of detailed project report for Delhi –Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad HSR Corridor and Delhi –Lucknow –Varanasi HSR corridor were also released.

National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) has been entrusted by the Ministry of Railways to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for seven new High Speed Rail corridors in India. NHSRCL was incorporated in February 2016 with an object to finance, construct, maintain and manage the High Speed Rail Corridor in India. The Company has been modelled as ‘Special Purpose Vehicle’ in the joint sector with equity participation by Central Government through Ministry of Railways and two State Governments viz. Government of Gujarat and Government of Maharashtra.