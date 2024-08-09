Mumbai Woman Spends Rs 9.4 Lakh On Starbucks Coffee, Zomato Celebrates With Special Ad – Watch Here

New Delhi: For some, coffee is a simple pleasure but for Mishquat from Mumbai it’s a true passion. Her daily ritual of ordering cinnamon coffee from starbucks through Zomato has become a delightful habit. Her love for coffee led her to spend Rs 9.4 lakhs on her orders. Zomato noticed her incredible devotion and decided to celebrate Mishquat’s love for coffee in a heartwarming new ad. The food delivery company has also introduced a special discount code for fellow coffee enthusiast.

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Zomato’s marketing head shared the film where Mishquat’s mother is seen fuming when she discovers just how much her daughter has spent on her daily coffee habit. Determined to get the money back, she confronts the store manager.

However, instead of refunding the money, the manager invites her to try the ‘Mishquat special’ coffee herself. As she takes a sip, Mishquat's mother becomes emotional and finally understands why her daughter loves this coffee so much. To celebrate this touching moment, Zomato offers a special “Mishquat” discount code for all customers.

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney on LinkedIn share the ad film with a heartfelt message: “Mishquat, from Mumbai, has ordered for over Rs 9.4Lacs from Starbucks on Zomato. This video is our tribute to her. Special thanks to her mom for letting us create this.”

The ad film sparked a flurry of reactions, with one user even calculating Mishquat’s expenditure. A user remarked, “Mishquat's Starbucks order could fund a startup.” Another wrote, “Humorously created Zomato India. Bound to go viral for Mishquat.” A third chimed in, “Humorously created Zomato India. Bound to go viral for Mishquat.” A fourth user commented, “This is incredible! Turning a data point into such a clever ad is really impressive.” A fifth added, “Zomato never fails to surprise!! Love this.”