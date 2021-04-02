New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express back on track after 40 days

New Delhi: India's fastest train – Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 has once again resumed operations between New Delhi-Varanasi routes, which was halted for nearly 40 days. Tejas Express was being replaced from February 15 to March 31 in lieu of New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express for the latter's maintenance work.

In a letter dated February 10, the Northern Railways said: "In reference to your letter under reference (ii), Railway Board vide letter under reference (i) has clarified regarding running of New Delhi-Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat from February 15 till March 31 this year."

The Vande Bharat Train from Lucknow to Delhi left at its scheduled time. New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express operates five days in a week except on Monday and Thursday and covers the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi in eight hours.

All the coaches have a stainless steel car body equipped with automatic doors with sliding footsteps, onboard computers for train control and remote monitoring.

The Train 18, manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative at ICF, Chennai, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019.

It has 16 air-conditioned coaches.

The gleaming blue-nosed train comes with the best amenities, including high-speed on-board WiFi, GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points and a climate control system that automatically adjusts the temperature.

The train has two executive compartments with 52 seats each and trailer coaches with 78 seats each. The executive class coaches have rotating seats to match the direction of the train.

With IANS Inputs