New Delhi: If you’re planning to take a new gas connection, you will now have to shell out more money, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the security of new cylinders. The new rates are effective June 16, 2022. The latest move could be another setback for the common man who is already faced with high LPG prices and petrol and diesel rates. With the latest revision, customers will now have to pay Rs 750 more for the service. A new gas connection will now cost Rs 2200, up from the previous charge of Rs 1450 per connection.

Moreover, customers taking two cylinders, weighing 14.2 kg each, at the time of taking a connection will have to pay Rs 1500 in addition to the connection fee. This means that customers will now have to pay Rs 4,400 as security for taking two cylinders on taking a new connection.

LPG Gas Regulator Gets Expensive

Customers will have now to pay more money to buy an LPG gas regulator. According to the latest information shared by the OMCs, customers will now have to pay Rs 250. Previously, the price of the regulator was Rs 150.

Security Money Increased For 5 Kg Cylinders

The security money for 5 kg cylinders has also been increased by the companies. Customers will now have to Rs 1150 per 5 kg cylinder, instead of Rs 800 earlier.

Meanwhile, customers have to pay Rs 25 for the passbook that comes with a new gas connection, and Rs 150 for the pipe. The price for the new connection usually covers all such costs. However, customers have to pay extra money for taking a stove with a gas cylinder.