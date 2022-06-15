NewsBusinessEconomy
LPG GAS CONNECTION

New LPG gas connection gets expensive! Here’s how much you will have to pay now

The price of a new LPG gas connection has been increased, in what could be another setback for the common man.  

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
  • Customers will now have to pay Rs 750 more for a new gas connection.
  • A new gas connection will now cost Rs 2200.
  • Customers will have now to pay more money to buy an LPG gas regulator.

Trending Photos

New LPG gas connection gets expensive! Here’s how much you will have to pay now

New Delhi: If you’re planning to take a new gas connection, you will now have to shell out more money, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the security of new cylinders. The new rates are effective June 16, 2022. The latest move could be another setback for the common man who is already faced with high LPG prices and petrol and diesel rates. With the latest revision, customers will now have to pay Rs 750 more for the service. A new gas connection will now cost Rs 2200, up from the previous charge of Rs 1450 per connection. 

Moreover, customers taking two cylinders, weighing 14.2 kg each, at the time of taking a connection will have to pay Rs 1500 in addition to the connection fee. This means that customers will now have to pay Rs 4,400 as security for taking two cylinders on taking a new connection. (ALSO READ: Centre appoints Anand Mahindra, Pankaj Patel, Venu Srinivasan to RBI’s central board) 

LPG Gas Regulator Gets Expensive 

Customers will have now to pay more money to buy an LPG gas regulator. According to the latest information shared by the OMCs, customers will now have to pay Rs 250. Previously, the price of the regulator was Rs 150. (ALSO READ: IMD World Competitiveness Index: India jumps 6 places to 37th rank due to gains in economic performance) https://zeenews.india.com/economy/imd-world-competitiveness-index-india-jumps-6-places-to-37th-rank-due-to-gains-in-economic-performance-2474041.html

Security Money Increased For 5 Kg Cylinders 

The security money for 5 kg cylinders has also been increased by the companies. Customers will now have to Rs 1150 per 5 kg cylinder, instead of Rs 800 earlier. 

Meanwhile, customers have to pay Rs 25 for the passbook that comes with a new gas connection, and Rs 150 for the pipe. The price for the new connection usually covers all such costs. However, customers have to pay extra money for taking a stove with a gas cylinder.

LPG Gas ConnectionLPGLiquefied petroleum gasgas cylinderLPG cylinder

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video
DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs
DNA Video
DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'