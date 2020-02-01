New reforms announced in Union Budget 2020 will give push to economy: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Hailing the Union Budget 2020 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday (February 1), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government has announced several measures to give a boost to the economy. ''I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for presenting the first Budget of the decade that has vision as well as action,'' the PM said.

"New reforms announced in Budget will give a push to the economy. Govt has announced many measures in Budget to push employment in the country," the Prime Minister said. While stating that India will now move to become a key member of the global value chain, the PM said that the skill development of the youth has also been stressed upon in the Union Budget.

''Skill sets needed for the development of a modern and New India have been focussed,'' the PM said.

Live TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that the taxpayer charter announced in Budget will clarify rights of taxpayers.

Budget will give new energy to the youth of the country by promoting startups, Prime Minister Modi.

Shifting his focus on the agrarian sector, the PM said that Union Budget 2020 will help in doubling farmers' income.