New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on their visit to IMF- WB (World Bank) spring Meeting 2022 in Washington DC. On the sidelines of the event, Sitharaman, earlier this week, met International Monetary Fund’s Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath.

Gopinath has now shared pictures of her meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the microblogging platform Twitter. In the caption of the photographs, she said that the two discussed the important role India can play to forge solutions on debt, climate, and IMF quota review.

She also pointed out that these are challenging times for the membership. “These are challenging times for the membership, and I was happy to reconnect with Finance Minister of India @nsitharaman. We discussed the important role India can play to forge solutions on #debt, climate, and IMF quota review,” she said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the Finance Ministry had also shared insights from the meeting. The ministry had said that the two discusses a wide range of issues. The areas of discussion included the upcoming India G20Presidency.

"They had a discussion on a wide range of issues, including upcoming India #G20Presidency and the need for furthering the engagement of @FinMinIndia and @IMFNews," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, culminating with the G20 Summit in India in 2023, according to a PTI report. For the unversed, G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

