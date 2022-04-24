New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, April 24, have been released. Players can use the codes to get free in-app rewards such as skins for characters and weapons. For receiving such rewards, all they need to do is visit the official redemption portal and enter a12 digit alpha-numeric Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code. The complete procedure can be checked below.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, which is actually an improved version of Garena Free Fire. But since the Indian government had banned Garena Free Fire, many gamers had flocked to Garena Free Fire MAX to continue enjoying a similar gaming experience.

Garena Free Fire had gained popularity in India after the Central government had banned PUBG Mobile India in 2020 on grounds of national security and safety of users in the country.

However, as of now, Garena Free Fire MAX is only available on Google Play Store, meaning that you can enjoy playing the title if you have an Android smartphone. The app was reportedly removed from the App Store.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, April 24:

F6BN 56Y8 76TG

F8VE BRN5 6KYO

FX2C DF6T HE1N

9HB8 V76Y TDGN

5M6K YHIU YTDR

F86B 4N5M 6YLH

OI87 Y6T5 SR4A

AQB2 NJE7 6T5R

5M6K YOH0 98K7

F7DC 1V2B N3J4

R7GI U76Y TRSF

V3EB 4N5K T6YH

I87V Y6CD TGE4

H4JR TGI8 V76C

5XRF SV2B N45K

0J9N B8V7C6X5

L6OY 9H8B 76YC

M6LY OHI8 B7MJ

T7EN 45M6 LY7U

TRED SC7E BNR5

FA54 QE1D F2G3

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today?

Step 1: You will first need to visit Garena Free Fire Max redemption link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: You will need to log in to the portal via either Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK ID.

Step 3: You will need to enter 12 digits redeem codes into the text box. Click on the ‘Confirm’ button. Also Read: Blue Aadhaar Card: Here's how to get it and who can avail one

That’s it! Your Garena Free Fire MAX code will be redeemed within 24 hours. In case of successful redemption, you will receive an email and reward in your game account. Also Read: HDFC Bank declares 1550% dividend for shareholders

Live TV

#mute