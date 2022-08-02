NewsBusinessEconomy
GST COUNCIL MEET

No GST on funeral, cremation, burial, or mortuary services: FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday told the Lok Sabha that there is no GST on funeral, cremation, burial, or mortuary services. The opposition has alleged that the price hike has led to the people's anger. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Clarifying her stand during the monsoon session of the Parliament, FM Sitharaman assured the Lok Sabha that the above services are fully exempt from GST.  the raw material needed for construction of a new crematorium and the equipment needed there is taxed, otherwise, people manufacturing the raw material will suffer losses, she said.

However the FM said that only the raw materials and equipment needed to build a new crematorium are taxed, without which the people associated with the businesses will incur losses.

From July 18, the prices of several essential commodities and services were increased. The decision was taken at the 47th GST meeting chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman that GST rates will increase on some household products and services from July 18, 2022.

Prices of agricultural commodities including pre-packaged labels like cheese, lassi, butter milk, packaged curd, wheat flour, other grains, honey, papad, cereals, meat and fish (excluding freezing), mudi and jaggery are set to go up from July 18. Taxes on these products have been increased. Currently, 5 per cent GST is levied on branded and packaged food items. Products without packs and unlabeled are tax free.

