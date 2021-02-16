हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Work from home

No more Work From Home for these employees, govt announces new guidelines

Meetings, as far as possible, may continue to be conducted with video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided, the order said.

No more Work From Home for these employees, govt announces new guidelines

New Delhi: The Personnel Ministry vide an order has asked all central government employees to attend office on working days.

In an order which will end Work From Home for the government servants, the Ministry has asked at all levels are to attend office on all working days without any exemption to any category of employees, said the order issued late Saturday to all the central government departments.

However, all officers and staff residing in containment zones shall be exempted from coming to office till their containment zone is de-notified, the order said. The officers and staff who are residing in the containment zone shall work from home and shall be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times, it added.

Until now, officers of the level of Under Secretary and above were only attending office due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed in March. The Centre had in May asked 50 percent of its employees below the level of Deputy Secretary to work from their offices, while implementing different time slots in its effort to further check the spread of the coronavirus.

The officers/staff shall follow staggered timings to avoid over-crowding in offices/workplaces as decided by the heads of department, it said.

Biometric attendance shall continue to be suspended until further orders, it said.

Meetings, as far as possible, may continue to be conducted with video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided, the order said.

The Personnel Ministry, in another order, said that all departmental canteens may be opened.

With PTI Inputs

