New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, on Wednesday (May 25), took to Twitter to highlight the economic crisis in the country, pointing out the difficulties the common man is facing amid the economic crisis. In a Twitter post, Hafeez said, “No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions.” In the tweet, he tagged former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, current Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, politician Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Hafeez had captained his national team in every format of the game before retiring from the sport. The 41-year-old top-order batter, however, played PSL with Lahore Qalandars in the recent edition of the cricketing tournament.

No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions. @ImranKhanPTI @CMShehbaz @MaryamNSharif @BBhuttoZardari — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) May 24, 2022

Hafeez had retired from Test cricket in 2018. He ended his international career spanning nearly two decades early this year. The all-rounder represented Pakistan in 392 international matches in which he scored 12,789 runs and took 253 wickets.

Pakistan’s Economic Crisis

The economic crisis in Pakistan is worsening day by day. The country’s failure in handling its economy is an unpleasant result of its own actions as the country incurred a foreign debt of $13.033 billion from multiple financing sources in the first 10 months (July-April 2021-22) including USD 2.623 billion from foreign commercial banks for the entire fiscal year, ANI reported.

According to the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data released on Monday (May 23), Pakistan received a hefty sum of $262.14 million from multiple financing sources in April 2022. However, Business Recorder reported that no amount was borrowed from foreign commercial banks during the April band. Also Read: Anwar Hussain Shaik named as new chair of a WTO committee; first Indian representation in 10 years

According to the reports, the external inflows during the corresponding period (July-April) of the financial year 2020-21 were $10.195 billion including $3.246 billion from foreign commercial banks against the budgeted amount of $12.233 billion. Also Read: Bucket selling for Rs 25,999 on Amazon leaves internet in splits, check hilarious responses

-- With ANI inputs.