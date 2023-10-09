trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672971
Nobel Prize In Economics Science 2023 Awarded To Economist Claudia Goldin

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Claudia Goldin 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Claudia Goldin “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes.”

This is a development story. 

