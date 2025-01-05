Noel Tata’s Big Move Leaves Elon Musk Stunned, Ratan Tata’s Company Becomes First In India To…

New Delhi: Air India has taken a leap in passenger convenience by introducing Wi-Fi services on both domestic and international flights. With this move, it became the first Indian airline to offer in-flight connectivity on domestic routes. This milestone also places Air India ahead of global players like Elon Musk’s Starlink, which is yet to roll out similar services.

Wi-Fi Available on Select Air India Planes

Air India’s Wi-Fi service is now available on select aircraft, including the Airbus A350, Boeing 789-9 and some Airbus A321neo models. Passengers can stay connected during their journey, using social media and messaging apps on laptops, tablets, or smartphones. The service supports multiple devices and activates once the aircraft reaches an altitude of 10,000 feet.

Free Wi-Fi After Successful Trials

Air India introduced Wi-Fi services after a successful pilot program on international routes to cities like New York, London, Paris, and Singapore. Initially, passengers can enjoy the service free of charge. The airline plans to gradually expand Wi-Fi access to more aircraft in its fleet. However, Air India noted that in-flight connectivity can vary depending on factors like satellite coverage, bandwidth usage, flight routes, and government regulations.

How to Connect to Air India Wi-Fi?

Connecting to Air India’s Wi-Fi is simple. Just turn on Wi-Fi on your device, select the “Air India Wi-Fi” network, and log in by entering your PNR number and last name on the portal.