LPG

Non-subsidised LPG price hiked for second consecutive month – Check out rates in 4 metros

Prices were hiked by upto Rs 4.50 in other metros mostly because of different local sales tax or VAT rate.

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies marginally increased the price of 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder by Re 1 in Delhi, effective Wednesday.

The price of the 14.2 kilogram cylinder of non-subsidised LPG gas in Delhi will now be Rs 594 per cylinder as against Rs 593 on June 1. Prices were hiked by upto Rs 4.50 in other metros mostly because of different local sales tax or VAT rate.

In Kolkata, prices were increased by Rs 4.50 per cylinder to Rs 620.50, Rs 3.50 per cylinder to Rs 594 in Mumbai and Rs 4 per cylinder to Rs 610.50 in Chennai.

The government currently subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. Additional purchases have to be made at the market price.

The oil companies also revised upwards the price of aviation turbine fuel by about 7.5 per cent to Rs 41,992.81 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The ATF prices increased twice in June by a record 56.6 per cent or Rs 12,126.75 per kl on June 1, and by Rs 5,494.5 per kl or 16.3 per cent increase on June 16. The increase in July is by Rs 2,922.94 per kl.

LPG
