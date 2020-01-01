Non-subsidized LPG price hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder

NEW DELHI: The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder. With effect from January 1, 2020, the non-subsidised LPG rates have been revised to Rs 714 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 684.50 in Mumbai.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the non-subsidised LPG prices were increased by Rs 21.5 per cylinder to Rs 747 per cylinder and by Rs 20 per cylinder Rs 734 per cylinder respectively.

This marks the fifth straight monthly hike in the non-subsidized LPG prices.

In December, the prices had stood at Rs 695 per cylinder and Rs 665 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil's website.

It may be noted that state-run fuel retailers change the rates of LPG cylinder every month based on international benchmark rates.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price. The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the quota of 12 cylinders per year varies from month to month.