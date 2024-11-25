NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment: The NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today on November 25, following strong investor interest during last week’s three-day bidding. If delayed, the allotment announcement may occur by Monday.

The NTPC Green Energy IPO received bids for 1,43,37,30,852 shares against 59,31,67,575 shares on offer, achieving a subscription of 2.42 times. The NTPC Green Energy IPO is set to list on the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date being November 27, 2024.

After last week's three-day bidding, the IPO saw overall subscription at 2.42 times, with the retail portion subscribed 3.44 times, the QIB segment 3.32 times, and the NII segment 0.81 times.

It is important to note that the investors who have bid for NTPC Green Energy IPO can check their allotment status online once finalized. They can log in to either the BSE website or the website of Kfin Technologies Limited, the registrar for the issue.

How To Check NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment On BSE Website

Step 1: Go to the direct BSE allotment status page.

Step 2: Select "Equity" under the "Issue Type" dropdown.

Step 3: Choose "NTPC Green Energy Limited" from the options.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN details.

Step 5: Complete the CAPTCHA by selecting "I'm not a robot."

Step 6: Click the "Search" button.

Step 7: View your NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment status.