Number Of LPG Connections In India Jumps 100% In Last 10 Years

New Delhi: The number of LPG connections for household kitchens in the country increased by 2 folds from from 14.52 crore in 2014 to 32.83 crore as of November 1, 2024, according to the year-end review of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas released on Tuesday.

"Since April 2014, the number of LPG connections have gone up from 14.52 crores to 32.83 crores (as on 01.11.2024), a growth of above 100 %. As on 01.11.2024, approx. 30.43 crore LPG consumers are enrolled under the PAHAL scheme. Till date, more than 1.14 crore customers have given up their LPG subsidy under 'GiveltUp' campaign. Since 2014, LPG Distributors have increased from 13,896 to 25,532 as on 01.11.2024 enhancing LPG access and availability. More than 90 % of new distributors are catering to rural areas," said the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry.

As many as 10.33 crore LPG connections have been released under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for poor families who get the cooking gas at a subsidised price. Since the inception of the Scheme, about 222 crore LPG refills have been delivered to the PMUY households as about 13 lakh refills are being taken daily, according to the official statement.

A targeted subsidy of Rs. 300 per cylinder is being given to all Ujjwala beneficiaries.

"The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas is concerned with exploration and production of Oil & Natural Gas, refining, distribution and marketing, import, export and conservation of petroleum products. Oil and Gas being the important import for our economy, many initiatives have been taken by the Ministry for increasing production and exploitation of all domestic petroleum resources to address the priorities like Energy Access, Energy Efficiency, Energy Sustainability and Energy Security," said a release by Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.