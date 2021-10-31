हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha announces full tax exemption, registration fee waiver for EVs

New Delhi: The Odisha government announced full exemption of motor vehicles taxes and registration fees on electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, as per an official notification.
The decision was taken to encourage faster adoption of EVs, it said.

In the notification, issued on Friday, the state government announced a 100 per cent exemption on motor vehicles taxes and registration fees for battery-operated vehicles.
The exemption, granted under the Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, is applicable till 2025. Also Read: 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy this Diwali: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, check others

Further, the state government has proposed to extend a slew of incentives for the buyers, manufacturers, batteries and charging stations of electric vehicles under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, officials said. Also Read: Sabyasachi gets 24-hour ultimatum from MP minister over 'objectionable' mangalsutra ad

