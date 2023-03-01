Odisha Hits Jackpot As Huge Gold Mines Found In Three Districts

New Delhi: Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik informed the state parliament on Monday that gold mines have been discovered in a number of locations across three districts of Odisha. "The studies of the Directorate of Mines and Geological Survey Of India (GSI) revelation the presence of Gold reserves in three districts namely Deogarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj," the Minister said in response to a written question from MLA from Dhenkanal Sudhir Kumar Samal.

The announcement that these three districts contain gold deposits were made in the Legislature on Monday, much to the surprise of the residents of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Deogarh. (Also Read: 'Baba Elon Musk': Bengaluru Men's Bizarre Puja Hailing Twitter Boss As God Goes Viral; Watch)

Gold deposits can be found at the Keonjhar district's Dimirimunda, Kushakala, Gotipur, and Gopur; the Mayurbhanj district's Joshipur, Suriaguda, Ruansila, and Dhushura Hill; and the Deogarh district's Adas region. (Also Read: Latest FD Rates 2023: Check List Of Bank Offering Highest Return On Fixed Deposits)

The Minister's claim that there is gold in the three districts has given the people of Odisha new cause for optimism.

In actuality, the 1980s saw the first survey for the gold resource in the Keonjhar district. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) had carried out the survey in places like Kushakala, Goppur, and Jaladiha villages under Taramakant and Nayakote Panchayats in Keonjhar district's Banasapal block using the technologies available at the time. The survey's results, nevertheless, remained a secret.

Then, in 2021–2022, the GSI conducted another study in those areas in the Keonjhar district using the most up-to-date technologies. The GSI authorities remained mum about the survey's findings at that time as well.

But, in light of the Steel and Mines Minister's remarks in the House, the residents of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Deogarh are in a pickle.